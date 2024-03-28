Law enforcement officials searched the home of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small on Thursday, sources told NBC10.

The sources said members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office were at Small’s home on Presbyterian Avenue though it remains unclear why they were there. An Atlantic County court representative also said they have no documents related to Mayor Small or his wife, Laquetta Small, who is also the superintendent of Atlantic City public schools.

Photos obtained by NBC10 show the road blocked off near the mayor’s home.

“They were just blocking this street,” a neighbor told NBC10. “My son had to go to work. He went that way. Somebody lives here. She couldn’t get in so she went straight around. So I didn’t know what’s going on.”

NBC10 reached out to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office to find out why they were at the mayor’s home. They have not yet responded.

Mayor Small faced voter fraud charges more than a decade ago when he was a councilmember. Both Small and his co-defendants were acquitted in 2011.

NBC10 reached out to an attorney for Mayor Small. The attorney told NBC10 he has not seen the search warrants or discussed them with his client. He also did not answer a follow-up question asking him to clarify whether or not search warrants were executed at Small’s home.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.