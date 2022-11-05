Philadelphia

At Least 9 Wounded in Philadelphia Mass Shooting, Police Say

By Rudy Chinchilla

Police captains and detectives stand in the middle of a street after a shooting.
NBC10

At least nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said the victims were shot near Kensington and Allegheny avenues. Their medical condition was not immediately clear.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. outside a bar in the area, Pace said, adding that there are likely more victims than the initial nine. Police did not immediately make an arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

