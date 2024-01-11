An arrest has been made in a mass shooting that injured nine people in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood back in 2022.

The shooting occurred along the 800 block of E. Allegheny Avenue back on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, shortly before 10:45 p.m. Police said nine people were visiting various businesses along the block when shots were fired.

The victims ran for safety inside a bar on the block after realizing they had been shot. They were then met by responding police officers.

The nine victims were taken to the hospital. Four of the victims were listed in critical condition while five were stable.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Following an investigation that spanned more than a year, police identified two suspects in the shooting, including 25-year-old Michael Smith-Davis of Philadelphia, investigators said.

Smith-Davis was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, violation of the uniform firearms act and other related offenses.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for the second suspect who is currently in custody on an unrelated charge. That second suspect is a juvenile and police have not released the person’s name.

The arrest occurred the same day Mayor Cherelle Parker named Pedro Rosario the Philadelphia Police Department’s new deputy commissioner. Rosario will be tasked with overseeing the city’s safety plan for Kensington.