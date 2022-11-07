Philadelphia

Man Shot 11 Times on Moving Train on SEPTA's Broad Street Line

The 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were on a Broad Street line train at Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue at 2:42 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

By David Chang

A gunman shot a man 11 times, killing him, and shot a teenager in the arm on a moving train on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The 21-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were on a Broad Street line train at Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue at 2:42 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The man was shot 11 times throughout his body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:03 p.m.

The teen boy was shot once in the left arm. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of any suspects. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

