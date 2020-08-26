Arsonist Torches Jewish Center at University of Delaware

What to Know A fire at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the University of Delaware was ruled an arson.

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on the fire, please call the Delaware Fire Marshal at 302-323-5375 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

An arsonist torched a Jewish center at the University of Delaware, investigators revealed Wednesday.

On Tuesday, shortly after 11 p.m., a fire damaged a University of Delaware building on the 200 block of South College Avenue which houses the Chabad Center for Jewish Life. Firefighters arrived at the scene and spotted flames shooting from the structure. They were able to bring the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage. The Delaware Fire Marshal’s office later determined the blaze was intentionally set. A criminal investigation is underway.

“It is heartbreaking to learn the fire at the Chabad Center was set intentionally,” Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton wrote in a statement. “This is a sickening act of hostility that threatens the safety and security of our inclusive, welcoming neighborhoods. My thoughts are with the Jewish community and those affected by this tragedy. I have faith that the Newark Police Department and partner agencies will work tirelessly to identify the individual or individuals responsible and bring them to justice.”

