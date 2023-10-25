Police in Haddonfield, New Jersey, are looking for the suspect accused of setting someone's car on fire last weekend, according to officials. This isn't the first time this house has been the target of arson.

The suspect allegedly poured gasoline onto the vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a home before setting it on fire, police said. This all happened early Saturday morning on Concord Circle.

Police took to social media to say that this particular home has been hit with arson many times with multiple homeowners since 2017.

NBC 10 Arson suspect caught on surveillance camera holding gasoline can over victim's car

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In the video released by Haddonfield Police, the car can be seen sitting unoccupied in the driveway before the suspect walks up with the gasoline can.

The suspect is then seen pouring the liquid from the gasoline can onto the windshield of the car. He can then be seen pouring the gasoline on the ground next to the car and in a line away from the car.

Video shows a person lighting a car on fire in Haddonfield, New Jersey. Investigators say the property had been the target of previous arson incidents.

The man then jumps into the nearby garden bed before setting the gasoline on fire.

As the fire makes its way over to the car, the suspect leaves the area and returns to set more of the gasoline on fire.

Before long, the video shows the front of the car completely engulfed in flames.

Later, the man is seen again on the other side of the car, watching.

If you have any information, please call (856) 429-3000 and ask for Det. Sgt. Ortiz.