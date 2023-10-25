New Jersey

Suspect wanted for setting car on fire in NJ as it sat in someone's driveway, police say

The home where the car was set on fire has been the target of previous arson incidents, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Haddonfield, New Jersey, are looking for the suspect accused of setting someone's car on fire last weekend, according to officials. This isn't the first time this house has been the target of arson.

The suspect allegedly poured gasoline onto the vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a home before setting it on fire, police said. This all happened early Saturday morning on Concord Circle.

Police took to social media to say that this particular home has been hit with arson many times with multiple homeowners since 2017.

NBC 10
Arson suspect caught on surveillance camera holding gasoline can over victim's car
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In the video released by Haddonfield Police, the car can be seen sitting unoccupied in the driveway before the suspect walks up with the gasoline can.

The suspect is then seen pouring the liquid from the gasoline can onto the windshield of the car. He can then be seen pouring the gasoline on the ground next to the car and in a line away from the car.

Video shows a person lighting a car on fire in Haddonfield, New Jersey. Investigators say the property had been the target of previous arson incidents.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Germantown 4 hours ago

Police charge woman accused of shooting SEPTA bus driver 6 times, killing him

Philadelphia 34 mins ago

Southwark School in South Philly temporarily closes due to possible asbestos

The man then jumps into the nearby garden bed before setting the gasoline on fire.

As the fire makes its way over to the car, the suspect leaves the area and returns to set more of the gasoline on fire.

Before long, the video shows the front of the car completely engulfed in flames.

Later, the man is seen again on the other side of the car, watching.

If you have any information, please call (856) 429-3000 and ask for Det. Sgt. Ortiz.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us