Arrest in Murder of Teen Boy, Search Continues for 2nd Suspect

Detectives arrested one of two suspects believed to be involved in the murder of a teenage boy in April.

Aysir Clark was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering 16-year-old Nafis Betrand-Hill. Clark surrendered on the 400 block of North Broad Street, police said.

Police are still searching for a second suspect, Ranief Allen, from the 1300 block of Titian Street in South Philadelphia. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to the police.

Ranief Allen, suspect still at-large.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Betrand-Hill was on the 2300 block of West Montgomery Avenue at 8:57 p.m. on April 13 when the shooting occurred. The teen was shot multiple times in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Police ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allen contact the homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or dial 911.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.