Man sought in Harrisburg shooting of 4-year-old apprehended in Philly

The U.S. Marshals Office has announced that investigators have apprehended a 47-year-old man in Philadelphia who was sought in the shooting of a 4-year-old child -- along with two others -- that happened in Harrisburg last year.

According to law enforcement officials, at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended Shawn Jason, 47, in a hotel located along the 4600 block of Island Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Officials said that Jason had been sought for his suspected involvement in a shooting that injured three people, including a 4-year-old child, along North Street in Harrisburg on Sept. 9 of last year. He has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, officials said.

He was also wanted on armed robbery and related charges in Abington Township, officials said. These charges stemmed from a incident at a CVS on Jenkintown Road in the Glenside section of Abington Township on Feb. 22, according to officials.

According to the U.S. Marshals Office, Jason was tracked down after a month-long investigation into his likely whereabouts in Philadelphia.

“A long and extensive history of violent criminal activity by Mr. Jason has once again culminated in his arrest, but sadly not before counting a 4-year-old child he shot as among his most recent victims,” Eric Gartner, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said in a statement.