Armed man placed in custody after barricade situation on I-95, police say

A man is in police custody after a barricade situation on I-95 Friday morning, police said.

According to police, shortly before 8:30 a.m. on I-95 southbound near the Girard Avenue exit, a Philadelphia Police Department Lieutenant attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving erratically. The vehicle came to a stop and a man exited the vehicle holding a semiautomatic handgun.

A Philadelphia Police Department Captain who was also traveling on I-95 southbound stopped to back up the lieutenant, police said.

Police said both officers ordered the man to drop his gun but the man then placed the gun to his own head several times.

The officers called for backup, which SWAT and Crisis Intervention Trained officers, police said.

I-95 was closed in both directions as police attempted to contain the man. At one point the man, who was still armed, entered the captain's parked car and then exited with the gun again pointed at his head.

Traffic Alert: I-95 closed in both directions between Columbus Blvd. & Girard Ave due to Police activity. Seek alternate routes. https://t.co/0gL1glW4iL — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) November 3, 2023

According to police, the man started both running and walking southbound on I-95.

After 20 minutes, officers were able to convince the man to drop his weapon and police were able to take him into custody, police said.

Police said the man appeared to be in crisis and was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No injuries were reported, police said. I-95 is now reopened to traffic.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.