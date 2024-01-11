Pennsylvania

Armed bank robbers slam into police car after trying to flee in Abington Township, police say

Officers were able to recover the money stolen from the bank during the robbery, police said

By Cherise Lynch

Two suspects were arrested after police said they caused several accidents after robbing a bank in Abington Township on Tuesday.

According to the Abington Township Police Department, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a bank on the 1300 block of Old York Road at 3:27 p.m.

Officers had received information about two suspects in the robbery and a detailed description of the individuals and their vehicle, police said.

A short time later, police said officers located the vehicle in the area of Meetinghouse Road at Fox Chase Road.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects fled causing several minor accidents before colliding with an Abington police car at the intersection of Meetinghouse and Jenkintown Roads, according to police.

Police said both suspects attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended by officers.

Officers at the scene were able to recover the money stolen from the bank during the robbery and a handgun was recovered near where one of the suspects was captured, police said.

Abington police said more information will be provided once available.

