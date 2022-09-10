Philadelphia

Man Killed After Argument Leads to Shooting on SEPTA Trolley Platform

According to police, the shooting happened on the underground trolley platform at 19th and Market streets.

By Gerardo Pons

Septa machine

A man was shot following an argument on a SEPTA trolley platform in Center City Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the underground trolley platform at 19th and Market streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

SEPTA police added that an argument between two riders escalated to a shooting on the eastbound platform of the trolley station.

Investigators added video surveillance shows the victim and the suspect arguing. A short time later, the victim punched the suspect in the face and then the suspect shot the victim multiple times through the body.

The eastbound side of the platform has been temporarily closed for the investigation.

Police said the man shot was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

