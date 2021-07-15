Argument Inside Philly Chickie's & Pete's Leads to Shootout Outside Bar, Police Say

A man is recovering after an argument between him and a group of men who were harassing his girlfriend led to a shootout outside a Philadelphia Chickie’s & Pete’s restaurant Thursday night, according to police.

Police said the ordeal began inside the Chickie’s & Pete’s on 4010 Robbins Avenue when a group of men started harassing a woman who was on a date with her 23-year-old boyfriend.

The woman’s boyfriend, who has a license to carry, then pulled out his gun inside the bar, police told NBC10. A gun fight between the boyfriend and at least one other gunman then occurred outside the restaurant, according to investigators. Eight shots were fired though police have not yet determined who opened fire first.

The 23-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen during the gun fight. He was taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said 12 to 14 people were inside the first floor of the restaurant during the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police continue to investigate.