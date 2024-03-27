One county in southern New Jersey is looking to grow the community's knowledge on sustainable gardening with a new seed saving program for residents.

This new initiative ahead of April showers is looking to bring more May flowers to South Jersey.

Seed saving libraries are programs that are already in full bloom in other parts of the state, but in Camden County this is the first year they're launching the initiative.

Seeds are being given out for free at local libraries like Gloucester Twp-Blackwood Rotary Branch with the hopes of growing curiosity and knowledge about gardening and sustainability.

"When we come to this building, we know Spring is definitely here," Camden County Commissioner Jonathan Young said.

The Camden County Commissioners teamed up with the county's Certified Gardeners to launch this new seed-saving library program that gives residents the chance to choose and order flowers, fruits or vegetables online from a list of dozens.

Then, they can pick up those seeds at their local library.

"We are here now with thousands of seeds hoping for everyone in the county to have and start their own gardens," Valerie Brown, program director for the Camden County Office of Sustainability.

Leaders with the program will have experts available to help first-time gardeners with tips and tricks to help them flourish.

The Certified Gardeners is a volunteer organization made up of award-winning volunteers.

"You don't have to have a big garden in order to grow seeds. You can grow it on the windowsill in a pot if you got one tomato, you could have 100 seeds," Camden County certified gardener Caliope Bledy told NBC10.

Programs will also be available throughout the summer to teach kids about healthy foods and where they come from.

County officials also said they want to see more people growing plants and flowers local to our area to help with biodiversity.

"If we can put in pollinator gardens that attract the bees, we can support the monarch butterflies on their way to Mexico," Bledy explained.

Camden County is joining around 600 estimated seed libraries in the country, including similar programs in Cherry Hill and Gloucester County.

Officials tell us this year that they're planting the seeds of the program but they're looking to grow and expand in years to come.