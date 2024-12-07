One person taken to hospital following overnight Center City apartment fire

One person is in the hospital following an overnight apartment fire in Center City, officials confirm.

According to officials, firefighters responded to an apartment fire near 12th and Pine around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Officials said the fire was contained to just one unit and one person was transported to the hospital.

The fire was placed under control at 1:42 a.m.