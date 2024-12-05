Manayunk

Manayunk rowhome catches fire along busy road

A fire broke out in a Green Lane rowhome in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Smoke could be seen coming from a burning rowhome along a busy Manayunk neighborhood street Thursday morning.

Flames broke out along Green Lane -- near Wilde Street -- in Philadelphia on Dec. 5, 2024.

As an NBC10 photojournalist pulled up on the scene around 7:50 a.m., he could see smoke coming from the rowhome.

The fire appeared to be quickly put under control.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt.

Green Lane is a tight street that connects Ridge Avenue to Main Street Manayunk and can be used to access the Schuylkill Expressway. Traffic was stopped along the road as firefighters battled the blaze.

This story is developing and will be updated.

