All travel on Amtrak temporarily stopped near Trenton has resumed officials say

Residual delays are expected as Amtrak returns to service

By Emily Rose Grassi

The Amtrak logo seen on a train
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Service was stopped for some customers on Amtrak in New Jersey on Saturday, according to officials with the transit agency.

Fire department crews were responding to an incident near the Trenton (TRE) station that started just before 3:30 p.m., officials said.

As of 3:50 p.m., service has resumed, but some residual delays are expected, according to officials.

All travel was stopped for nearly an hour as emergency crews worked to get service moving again, according to the transit agency on X, formerly known as Twitter.

