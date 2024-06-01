Service was stopped for some customers on Amtrak in New Jersey on Saturday, according to officials with the transit agency.

Fire department crews were responding to an incident near the Trenton (TRE) station that started just before 3:30 p.m., officials said.

As of 3:50 p.m., service has resumed, but some residual delays are expected, according to officials.

Service Resumption: As of 3:50 PM ET, The Fire department activity has concluded, allowing for operation through Trenton (TRE) to resume. Due to congestion in the area, residual delays are anticipated. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) June 1, 2024

All travel was stopped for nearly an hour as emergency crews worked to get service moving again, according to the transit agency on X, formerly known as Twitter.