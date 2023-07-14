Pennsylvania

Two of the most underrated small towns are a short drive away from Philly

Ambler, Pennsylvania, and Lewes, Delaware, made the list of the best underrated small towns in the nation

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Looking to check out a local spot that might not be on your radar? Well, there are two good options.

According to Traveling Lifestyle, Ambler, Pennsylvania, and Lewes, Delaware, are underrated small towns that are a must-visit.

Ambler makes the top of the list with its music and art festival every summer. For movie buffs, the town theater is the place to check out.

With a population of less than 7,000, there is a lot to do. Including a farmer's market of fresh local food, and plenty of choices for restaurants and bars, according to the publication.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Don't forget your bathing suit when you head to Lewes, Delaware. The beaches here are considered the best in the nation, according to the publication.

Fans of craft brews will be in Heaven in Lewes, because Dogfish Head operates their own inn as well as a restaurant.

The other towns to make the list include:

  • Eureka Springs, Arkansas
  • Monroe, Wisconsin
  • Los Olivos, California
  • Greer, Arizona
  • Cannon Beach, Oregon
  • Ocean City, Maryland
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaDelawareMontgomery CountySUSSEX COUNTY
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us