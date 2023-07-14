Looking to check out a local spot that might not be on your radar? Well, there are two good options.

According to Traveling Lifestyle, Ambler, Pennsylvania, and Lewes, Delaware, are underrated small towns that are a must-visit.

Ambler makes the top of the list with its music and art festival every summer. For movie buffs, the town theater is the place to check out.

With a population of less than 7,000, there is a lot to do. Including a farmer's market of fresh local food, and plenty of choices for restaurants and bars, according to the publication.

Don't forget your bathing suit when you head to Lewes, Delaware. The beaches here are considered the best in the nation, according to the publication.

Fans of craft brews will be in Heaven in Lewes, because Dogfish Head operates their own inn as well as a restaurant.

The other towns to make the list include:

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Monroe, Wisconsin

Los Olivos, California

Greer, Arizona

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Ocean City, Maryland