An AMBER ALERT has been issued after three children were abducted in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Sunday afternoon.

Police said 11-year-old Jamarcus Russell, 9-year-old Jasmine Russell and 8-year-old Jaquan Russell were all taken from 1919 Clayton Williamstown Road in Franklinville around 2:30 p.m.

Police identified the suspect in the abduction as 36-year-old Travis Russell. He’s described as a black male standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a 2017 silver Nissan Altima bearing the NJ registration H53MCS.

More Details on NJ #AmberAlert

Amber Alert on behalf of Franklin Twp., Gloucester Co.

Three (3) siblings were taken by their father, Travis Russell, after a dispute with their mother.

The suspect took the children after physically assaulting their mother and her new boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/3NUn95Eelg — Starra (@ketojerseygirl) March 15, 2020

Police said Russell’s last known location was southbound on Interstate 295 in the area of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.