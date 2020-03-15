Amber Alert

AMBER ALERT Issued for 3 Kids Abducted in Gloucester Co.

An AMBER ALERT has been issued after three children were abducted in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Sunday afternoon

By David Chang

A photo of Travis Russell and an image of the type of vehicle police believe he’s driving.

" data-ellipsis="false">

An AMBER ALERT has been issued after three children were abducted in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Sunday afternoon.

Police said 11-year-old Jamarcus Russell, 9-year-old Jasmine Russell and 8-year-old Jaquan Russell were all taken from 1919 Clayton Williamstown Road in Franklinville around 2:30 p.m.

Police identified the suspect in the abduction as 36-year-old Travis Russell. He’s described as a black male standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a 2017 silver Nissan Altima bearing the NJ registration H53MCS.

Police said Russell’s last known location was southbound on Interstate 295 in the area of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Amber Alert
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us