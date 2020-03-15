An AMBER ALERT has been issued after three children were abducted in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Sunday afternoon.
Police said 11-year-old Jamarcus Russell, 9-year-old Jasmine Russell and 8-year-old Jaquan Russell were all taken from 1919 Clayton Williamstown Road in Franklinville around 2:30 p.m.
Police identified the suspect in the abduction as 36-year-old Travis Russell. He’s described as a black male standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a 2017 silver Nissan Altima bearing the NJ registration H53MCS.
Police said Russell’s last known location was southbound on Interstate 295 in the area of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.
