Amber Alert Issued for 2 Missing Children in Central Pa.

Two boys were allegedly abducted in South Lebanon Township by a man sometime Friday, state police said.

An Amber Alert for Jayden DeJesus, 6, and Angel DeJesus, 11, went out about 9:25 p.m. after the boys were reportedly taken in the town about 85 miles northwest of Philadelphia in Lebanon County.

Troopers are searching for Luis DeJesus-Arroyo, 29, who was driving a gray or silver 2009 Mitsubishi four-door sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate KZZ2158.

Jayden is about three feet tall, thin and was last seen wearing a red Michael Jordan shirt, jeans and multi-colored sneakers. Angel is about four feet nine inches tall, thin and was last seen wearing a white Nike shirt and blue jeans.

DeJesus-Arroyo is reportedly wearing a mustard yellow shirt.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling Lebanon County authorities at 717-272-2054 or 911.