Amber Alert Issued for 2 Missing Children in Central Pa.

State police are looking for two little boys from Lebanon County, northwest of Reading.

By NBC10 Staff

Two boys were allegedly abducted in South Lebanon Township by a man sometime Friday, state police said.

An Amber Alert for Jayden DeJesus, 6, and Angel DeJesus, 11, went out about 9:25 p.m. after the boys were reportedly taken in the town about 85 miles northwest of Philadelphia in Lebanon County.

Troopers are searching for Luis DeJesus-Arroyo, 29, who was driving a gray or silver 2009 Mitsubishi four-door sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate KZZ2158.

Jayden is about three feet tall, thin and was last seen wearing a red Michael Jordan shirt, jeans and multi-colored sneakers. Angel is about four feet nine inches tall, thin and was last seen wearing a white Nike shirt and blue jeans.

DeJesus-Arroyo is reportedly wearing a mustard yellow shirt.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling Lebanon County authorities at 717-272-2054 or 911.

