Amber Alert: Girl, 17, Goes Missing From Dover, Delaware, Apartments

Léelo en español aquí.

Police in Dover, Delaware, issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for a teenage girl who "may be at risk."

Taniyah Quail-Marker left a relative's apartment on the 100 Block of Macdonald Grove in the Leander Lakes Apartments community around midnight Monday into Tuesday, police said Tuesday afternoon.

She was last seen with a man and all attempts to reach her Tuesday morning were unsuccessful, police said.

"Based on evidence obtained at this point in the investigation, it is believed that Taniyah Quail-Marker’s safety may be at risk and that her missing status may not be voluntary," police said in a news release.

Taniyah, who stands around 5-feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds, was wearing a blue cookie monster shirt, shorts, and white crocs when she went missing, police said.

She was last seen with a man inside a blue Nissan Versa with Alaska registration JPL799, police said.

Anyone who spots Taniyah or the blue car, or who has information on the disappearance should call 911 immediately.

This story is developing and will be updated.