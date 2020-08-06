Amazon Finalizes Bensalem Lease, Eyes Other Building in Northeast Philly

Amazon Inc. has wrapped up a lease on a 235,240-square-foot warehouse in Bensalem that it had been working on for several months and is hashing out another deal to occupy a building in Northeast Philadelphia, sources tell the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The lease in Bensalem and prospective lease on a 207,500-square-foot building at 3025 Meetinghouse Rd. in Philadelphia continues Amazon’s strategy of locking in last-mile delivery locations and creating a ring of distribution sites around the region.

The deals are also both at buildings that were developed on speculation — with no tenants lined up — underscoring the demand for warehouse-distribution centers and the calculated risk some real estate companies are taking that demand will continue.

Read more about Amazon's Bensalem lease deal and its plans for a Northeast Philly building at PBJ.com.

