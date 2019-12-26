Police Shoot Man During Lengthy Lehigh Valley Standoff

A lengthy standoff that began when a man barricaded himself inside a Lehigh Valley apartment building and allegedly fired shots at police ended early Thursday with police shooting the man, authorities said.

The standoff started around 11 p.m. Wednesday along North Meadow Street in Allentown and concluded about six hours later when the man surrendered to officers after being shot, police said. Police said an officer fired at the man after he fired on officers from an upstairs window.

The man, later identified as 24-year-old Tyler Hartenstine, surrendered around 4:40 a.m. and was treated for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

Hartenstine faces multiple counts of aggravated assault against police and reckless endangerment, Allentown police said. Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Residents in the area of North Meadow and Tilghman streets reported hearing shots fired during the night.

Some residents were evacuated as a precaution when the standoff started, while others were told to remain in their homes until the incident was resolved.