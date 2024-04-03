Alleged family killer to be sent from NJ to Bucks Co. for trial

A man who is alleged to have killed three members of his family during a shooting rampage in Levittown last month will be immediately transported to Pennsylvania after having his extradition hearing waived at a New Jersey court on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, 26-year-old Andre Gordon was set to have an extradition hearing in Trenton, New Jersey, after he was arrested in the Garden State when he, allegedly, fled following the shooting deaths of his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon and his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon as well as the mother of his two children, 25-year-old Taylor Daniel.

Instead -- in an appearance from Mercer County Jail before Judge Robert Bingham II -- Gordon waived the right to the hearing and was ordered to be immediately transported to Bucks County to face charges in the slaying of three members of his family.

Gordon was being held in New Jersey on carjacking charges and weapon offenses.

He was released into the custody of Bucks County law enforcement officials.

No date has yet been scheduled for Gordon's next hearing on the charges he faces in Pennsylvania, which include murder, aggravated assault, burglary, robbery and related offenses.