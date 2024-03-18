Warning: The details of this story are graphic and could be disturbing for some readers

Court documents released Monday in the case of Andre Gordon, a man accused of killing his stepmother, teen sister and mother of his two children Saturday morning, allege that the 26-year-old man argued with members of his family in the moments before gunfire erupted.

According to court documents, on the morning of the killings, just before 9 a.m., Gordon arrived at a home along Viewpoint Lane in Levittown where his father and stepmother, Karen Gordon, 52, lived with his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon and other members of his family. Gordon was armed with an AR-15 assault rifle at the time, investigators said.

The confrontation at Gordon's father's home

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to court documents, Gordon knocked on the door of the home and got into an argument with his father when he opened the door, a confrontation that was captured on video from a doorbell camera.

Gordon's father told police that he was awoken by his wife, Karen Gordon, who told him that his son was at the door, according to court documents. After a confrontation in the doorway, court documents note that the elder Gordon closed the front door on his son and walked back to his room to get dressed.

However, doorbell footage showed that the 26-year-old then displayed a rifle -- which officials have said was a ghost gun, or an unlicensed, illegal firearm -- and began banging on the front door of the home, causing glass to break on the door, court documents said.

According to court documents, Gordon then aimed his firearm through the broken glass and began to open fire. This gunfire is believed to have killed Gordon's stepmother and his teen sister as other members of the family hid in the home. Gordon's father, court documents note, told police he heard the gunfire when he was in his room and he hid until he sound of gunfire ended.

The shooting at the home of the mother of Gordon's children

After this incident, court documents claim, Gordon then traveled to the unit block of Edgewood Lane, just after 9 a.m., where he got into an altercation with Taylor Daniel, the 25-year-old mother of two of Gordon's children.

According to the documents, Daniel's brother, who was at the home at the time of the incident, told police that he was asleep in the house when he heard his sister shout that Gordon was at the front door and was armed with a gun.

The victim's brother told police that he heard his sister tell their mother to go to her room when he heard an argument between Gordon and Daniel.

Then, court documents note, he heard gunshots.

When he exited the room, the victim's brother told police that he saw his sister laying unresponsive on the floor and his mother had sustained a head injury, according to court documents. At that point, he took his two nieces -- Gordon and Daniel's two daughters -- out of the room where her mother's body lay.

In an interview with police, Daniel's mother said that she stayed in her room, but when she heard gunshots, she ran into the living room and struck Gordon with an axe handle, before he struck her in the head with his rifle in response, according to court documents.

Gordon's alleged carjacking and flight to Trenton, NJ

In fleeing this home, court documents allege that Gordon stole a gray 2016 Honda CR-V from the parking lot of a Dollar Tree along Bristol Pike after carjacking the driver. The documents note that, at about 9:13 a.m., a man who owned that vehicle was using an air compressor to inflate a tire in that parking lot when he was confronted by Gordon.

According to court documents, Gordon showed the driver a rifle that he had in a bag with him and then ripped the compressor from the vehicle's wheel before hoping into the driver's seat of the CR-V and driving away.

The driver, court documents note, was unharmed.

Also, in the area of the Dollar Tree, court documents note that officials recovered a 2013 Nissan Altima that they believe Gordon stole on March 16 in Trenton, NJ.

Court documents note that Gordon then fled to Trenton, NJ, where police believe he had barricaded himself inside a home -- along with hostages -- on the 100 block of Phillips Avenue.

While he was at that property, court documents claim, Gordon changed his appearance and cut his hair "in an attempt to conceal his identity."

At some point, while investigators initially believed Gordon was barricaded in that home, officials said he was able to escape the property before police arrived, according to court documents.

As noted in the recently released documents, Gordon was apprehended about five blocks from the home while walking along New York Avenue in Trenton, NJ.

Gordon is now in police custody and he faces a slew of charges including murder, aggravated assault, burglary and other offenses in Pennsylvania, as well as carjacking and weapons offenses in New Jersey.

He is being held at the Mercer County Correction Center and officials said his defense attorney is unknown at this time.

Also, New Jersey officials said that they expect to have Gordon extradited to Pennsylvania, though it has not yet been scheduled.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.