AIDS Fund Philly to shutter citing decrease in HIV crisis

After 35 years of service to the community, the AIDS Fund Philly is set to shut down at the end of this month.

In a statement to NBC10, shared by Robb Reichard, the executive director of the AIDS Fund Philly, the group said Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, will be when the fund will conclude operations.

“Since our founding during the peak of the AIDS epidemic, significant medical advancements in HIV care and prevention have dramatically transformed the landscape, reducing the number of new infections, and improving quality of life for those living with HIV disease. Although our work is concluding, the pursuit of Getting to Zero: Zero Stigma, Zero New Infections, and Zero Deaths, remains a vital task that requires ongoing commitment and resources. 18,658 of our friends, family and neighbors in Philadelphia are currently living with HIV disease, many of whom lack stable housing. It is our hope that local leaders – in government, non-profits, and industry – will put greater effort and resources into supporting this vulnerable community," read a statement from AIDS Fund Philly.

In the statement, the group said the popular GayBINGO events, featuring Bingo Verifying Divas -- an all volunteer troupe of drag performers -- will be produced by Action Wellness starting in January.

"Over the past 28 years, GayBINGO has become a Philadelphia institution that raises critical funds to help those living with HIV disease," the fund noted in a statement. "Starting in January, Action Wellness will take over the production of GayBINGO so that these beloved events will continue to entertain while raising vital funds and awareness to continue to work toward Getting to Zero. We deeply respect and trust Action Wellness, and know they will continue to deliver high quality essential services to people living with HIV disease in our communities along with continuing the tradition and evolution of GayBINGO."

Mary Evelyn Torres, the executive director of Action Wellness, said, in a statement, that the group was "honored" to take over GayBINGO events.

“We are honored that AIDS Fund has chosen Action Wellness to uphold the legacy of GayBINGO. We are dedicated to ensuring its ongoing success and utilizing the proceeds to support individuals living with HIV. The LGBTQ+ community has played a pivotal role since the onset of the HIV epidemic, and this dedication remains steadfast, as evidenced by 28 years of GayBINGO. We extend our gratitude to AIDS Fund, its staff, volunteers, and Board for their unwavering commitment to the community and the remarkable contributions they have made in the battle against HIV," read a statement from Torres.

The title of the statement that the group shared on Sunday noted the reason for the shutdown: "With HIV Crisis Greatly Reduced, AIDS Fund Makes Bittersweet Decision to Say 'Farewell'" -- though, the group did not explicitly note just how far these numbers had decreased.

In detailing the history of the fund, in a statement the group said, since it was stated in 1987 after "volunteers from Philadelphia's lesbian and gay community center, Penguin Place, organized a Walk-A-Thon to support area AIDS agencies and raise public awareness about the disease."

Since then, the fund notes, the annual AIDS Walk Philly has raised more than $18.5 million for the fight against HIV in the Philadelphia community.

Also, in the statement, officials with the fund noted that, since it began delivering micro grants to the most vulnerable in the community living with HIV, the AIDS Fund Philly has delivered over 1,830 grants totaling over $721,013.