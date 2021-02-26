Michael van der Veen

After Defending Trump, Philly Lawyer van der Veen Seeks More High-Profile Cases

"We have received an increase in new business litigation but not much else has changed," he told the Philadelphia Business Journal

By Jeff Blumenthal | Philadelphia Business Journal

Michael van der Veen, lawyer in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, raises a blue face mask toward his face as he walks between two wooden doors. A man walks behind him, already wearing a face mask.
JABIN BOTSFORD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Michael van der Veen was known primarily for handling plaintiff personal injury and criminal defense matters before rising to national prominence when he represented former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial earlier this month. And after a brief vacation in Maine to recharge his batteries, the Center City lawyer is ready to pick up where he left off with little fanfare, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

“We were busy when we took the case and we’re still busy now,” van der Veen said in a Thursday interview. “We have received an increase in new business litigation but not much else has changed.”

While helping secure Trump’s acquittal is clearly a big feather in the cap of nine-lawyer van der Veen O’Neill Hartshorn & Levin, the firm will continue to represent its mix of personal injury plaintiffs, criminal defendants and various parties in business disputes.

“The way my practice is divided up is exactly the way I like it,” van der Veen said. “I find it intellectually stimulating. And we have a slow growth process here and I don’t want that to change either.”

