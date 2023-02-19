Hollywood

Actor Richard Belzer Reportedly Dead at 78

That actor, known for his longtime role of Det. John Munch on ' 'Law & Order: SVU' reportedly died early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

Richard Belzer
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Actor Richard Belzer has passed away at the age of 78, according to several reports online, including the Hollywood Reporter.

Known for his longtime role of detective John Munch on "Law & Order: SVU" and "Homicide: Life on the Street," Belzer reportedly passed away at his home in Bozouls, France, early Sunday.

No cause of death has been reported, but Belzer's friend, writer Bill Scheft, told the Hollywood Reporter, that Belzer "had lots of health issues..."

Former Saturday Night Live actress Laraine Newman shared her condolences on Sunday morning.

Belzer reportedly started his career as a stand-up comedian. And, several comedians noted this in sharing their thoughts online.

