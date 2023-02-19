Actor Richard Belzer Reportedly Dead at 78

Actor Richard Belzer has passed away at the age of 78, according to several reports online, including the Hollywood Reporter.

Known for his longtime role of detective John Munch on "Law & Order: SVU" and "Homicide: Life on the Street," Belzer reportedly passed away at his home in Bozouls, France, early Sunday.

No cause of death has been reported, but Belzer's friend, writer Bill Scheft, told the Hollywood Reporter, that Belzer "had lots of health issues..."

Former Saturday Night Live actress Laraine Newman shared her condolences on Sunday morning.

I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest. pic.twitter.com/u23co0JPA2 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 19, 2023

Belzer reportedly started his career as a stand-up comedian. And, several comedians noted this in sharing their thoughts online.

Aw goddamit, RIP Richard Belzer. I just always thought he’d be around ‘cause it seemed like he always was. A true original. #TheBelzBabe — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer died. He was an original. One of the greats, babe. I loved the guy. RIP — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was simply hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd. So sad he’s passed away. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) February 19, 2023