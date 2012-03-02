Academy of Natural Sciences Bicentennial Weekend

Celebrate the Academy of Natural Science’s 200th Anniversary with a special two-day event, Bicentennial Weekend. It all starts March 24th with the grand opening of the Academy at 200: The Nature of Discovery. Be the first to see the new exhibit that builds on the Academy’s extraordinary collections and two centuries of scientific exploration. See the ground breaking discoveries of the past and present!

The Academy of Natural Science kicks off with a list of events:

Extended hours Saturday and Sunday: 10am – 9pm.



At night, a multimedia light show featuring animated laser images of the Academy’s collection in front of building on the Ben Franklin Parkway.



On Bicentennial Weekend everyone gets a FREE collection box that they can decorate at our craft table and take home. Then each month as the year goes on, visitors can return to the museum for a different nature item to put in the box.

Meet re-enactors portraying some of the Academy’s most interesting personalities, including Dr. Joseph Leidy, and John J. Audubon.



Vote for your favorite Birthday Cake each day, then eat a piece!



Enjoy a strolling Barbershop Quartet.



Enjoy the Diggity Dudes band with science-themed songs that families can sing and dance to.



Have your picture taken with T-rex, the Academy’s mascot, and Mario the Drexel Dragon.

When: March 24th-25th

Where: Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA