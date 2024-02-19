A new family-owned business with an ‘iconic' hot chicken recipe is heading to Audubon

A new restaurant that features a hot chicken recipe from across the world is heading to Audubon, Pa.

Brothers Leo, Pep, and Jim Osmanollaj have always had a mission to share their grandfather's "iconic" chicken recipe with the world. Now, the brothers have the chance to do just that by continuing his legacy at their new restaurant Babas Chicken & Brews.

It all started back in Prizren, Kosovo, at "Baba's Farm" where Baba, the Osmanollaj brothers' grandfather, raised chickens and created his "secret hot chicken recipe."

For the three brothers, this chicken recipe became a "taste of home" and a "connection to their heritage."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Baba

Before Babas, the brothers have opened over eight different restaurants in NJ, Pa., and Delaware including M2O Burgers & Salads, as well as Töska Restaurant & Brewery.

On Monday, Feb 26 Babas Hot Chicken & Brews will be added to their list.

The brothers' new restaurant, located at 725 South Trooper Road, features Baba's chicken recipe through sandwiches, wings, wraps, and more. Like mentioned in the name, the restaurant will also serve different beer options for guests to purchase.

Hot Chicken sandwich

And of course, if you have a sweet tooth, the family-run business has you covered with desserts like banana pudding and peach cobbler.

Babas Hot Chicken & Brews will be hosting a grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Monday Feb. 26 at 11 a.m., with music from local DJ Spinatra.

If you get to the celebration early enough you might get lucky and score a free sandwich that will be given to the first 100 guests.

But that's not the only special treat happening during the opening.

Baba himself will be making the journey from Kosovo to Audubon to celebrate the grand opening of his family's restaurant.

After the celebratory opening, Babas Hot Chicken & Brews will be open to the public Sundays through Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.