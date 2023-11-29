A family affair: 3 sisters stick together as they attend Penn Dental Medicine at the same time

Three sisters are making history as being one of the very few groups of three or more siblings who have enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine in the Doctor of Dental Medicine program at the same time.

Joanna Haddad, Mira-Belle Haddad and Anna-Maria Haddad are currently in different stages of their journey at Penn Dental Medicine but they are leaning on each other for support.

"Going to dental school with my sisters has been an incredible experience. We share a unique bond and a common vision for our future in dentistry,” Fourth-year student Joanna said in a news release. “Having a support system during the challenging journey of dental school has been invaluable. Our shared upbringing and values have shaped our approach to patient care and our commitment to excellence. We are fortunate to have each other as not only family but also as colleagues in this exciting field.”

Born and raised in Lebanon, the sisters said growing up they witnessed the effects of poor oral dental care and now they are inspired to help improve the quality of people's lives by becoming dentists.

The sisters credit the sacrifices their parents made when they immigrated to the U.S. over 10 years ago. The family was only able to speak French and Arabic and had to learn English.

Joanna said she looking to practice general dentistry and perhaps endodontics and Mira-Belle and Anna-Maria are planning for postdoctoral education. All three one day want to open their own practice, work together and serve underrepresented communities.