Philly is lighting up in a big way by getting a brand-new set of lights.

For years there have been short-term illuminations of City Hall's façade for the public to enjoy.

In 2004, Center City District (CCD) installed façade lighting around the City Hall's exterior to illuminate the building.

Ten years later, the lights are finally getting a new update with a better lighting system that will highlight the landmark structure and provide newer color options for major holidays that come up — like the Fourth of July.

An official "flip the switch" unveiling of City Hall's dynamic new lighting fixture was hosted on June 26, 2024, on the southeast corner of LOVE Park.

“As we welcome visitors and workers to the heart of our great city, both for next week’s festivities and for civic and cultural celebrations in the years to come, this investment highlights the setting for local government, and draws our diverse communities together,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said. “We’re grateful to partners including the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, who helped fund this initiative, and the surrounding buildings, who agreed to host the lights on their rooftops.”

Lighting fixtures have been installed on the rooftops of surrounding buildings at the base of the City Hall's tower to light the center and end sections on each side of the historic building, as well as the clock tower which can be seen from miles away.

The new lights allow for programmable effects ranging from a seasonal pallet to colors celebrating significant holidays, sports team victories and civic events.

New fixtures include a custom glare shield, allowing for more precise aiming and alignment designed to prevent leakage on buildings surrounding City Hall's perimeter.

More lighting will be installed on the perimeter of the sidewalk poles to enhance nighttime visibility and safety for the public.

“Since 2004, the Center City District has partnered with the Department of Public Property to illuminate our landmark City Hall building,” said Bridget Collins-Greenwald, City of Philadelphia Department of Licenses & Inspections Director, Quality of Life. “This new lighting is a beautiful and meaningful enhancement to the building at the historic center of our city.”

The entire project was created and executed by The Lighting Practice by utilizing the latest LED technology to adorn City Hall's architectural features.

The project cost $6.85 million and was funded by a $2.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital (RACP) grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, $2.3 million from the City of Philadelphia capital budget and $2 million from the CCD.

10 other Philly buildings have this new lighting system