What to Know A naked wrong-way driver crashed on I-95 in Southwest Philadelphia following a multi-state chase, police said.

The pursuit started in Delaware and then ended when state police used spiked strips on I-95 in Essington.

The man was taken into custody. I-95 southbound was closed though lanes later reopened.

Delaware State Police first spotted the unidentified suspect driving north in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Delaware Wednesday night. He failed to stop when State Police tried to pull him over and the chase began, according to investigators.

The driver continued traveling the wrong way into Pennsylvania where Pennsylvania State Police took over the pursuit. The troopers deployed spike strips which caused the suspect's vehicle to crash into a state police vehicle in Essington.

The driver was taken into custody and is being evaluated at a local hospital. The state trooper in the vehicle that was struck was not injured.

All southbound lanes on I-95 were closed between Exit 12A/12B: PA 291 Cargo City/Philadelphia International Airport and Exit 9B/9A: PA 420-Prosepct Park/Essington. Lanes later reopened however.