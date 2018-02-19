A fire in Woodstown, New Jersey destroyed the town's ambulance fleet. Witnesses woke up to explosions and watched the fire destroy the building early Monday. NBC10's Pamela Osborne is on the scene with the details.

Fire destroyed a South Jersey community’s ambulance fleet, leaving hundreds of thousands of not millions of dollars in damage.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. Monday at the American Legion Ambulance Association of Woodstown along Maple Court in Woodstown.

Witnesses claimed to hear explosions as the inferno quickly burned through the building.

A person inside felt the heat, woke up three others and they escaped, firefighters said.

The blaze destroyed six of the town’s ambulances leaving them with only one ambulance in Salem City. One of the destroyed ambulances had just been dropped off Sunday, Salem County Freeholder Melissa DeCastro told NBC10.

It will take some time to get an exact total of the damage but DeCastro says it should total hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars in damage.

The ambulance company serves about 14,000 people and employs more than 40 EMTs.

No word at this point how ambulance services will be covered until the vehicles can be replaced.

The ambulance fleet had been updated over the past couple of years thanks to a $275,000 grant, reported NJ.com.