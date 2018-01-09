Woman, 88, Dies From Cold Exposure After Falling Outside Bucks County Home, Police Say - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Woman, 88, Dies From Cold Exposure After Falling Outside Bucks County Home, Police Say

By Dan Stamm

Published at 1:50 PM EST on Jan 9, 2018 | Updated at 2:05 PM EST on Jan 9, 2018

    An elderly woman from Bucks County, Pennsylvania died from exposure after falling outside her home, police said.

    The 88-year-old woman was discovered around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday outside her home on the 1900 block of Potters Place in Holland, Pennsylvania, Northampton Township Police Chief Michael Clark said.

    Clark said investigators believe she died from exposure to the cold. Temps dipped into to mid-20s overnight.

    No foul play was suspected. The body was turned over to the Bucks County coroner to determine an official cause of death.

    The woman’s identification was withheld pending family notification.

