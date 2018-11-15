A camel, yes a camel, was on the side of a highway in the Lehigh Valley during Thursday's snowstorm, captured in all its glory by multiple driversby.

Where exactly it was humping to remained unclear in the late afternoon.

Well, there are a lot of questions to answer here.

The dromedary could be seen on Route 309 north near the Route 112 exit ramp in Souderton, Montgomery County.

A mysterious camel on Route 309 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Nov. 15, 2018.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Chuck Buddy Thorpe

As of 3:30 p.m., leads were running dry for state and local police. In fact, they said they weren't even aware of the camel, though hundreds of crashes across the region were taking up all of their time on the roads.

Check back for more details on this story as they become known.