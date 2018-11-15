Why'd the Camel Cross the Road? Better Question: Why Is There a Camel in the Snowstorm in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania? - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Why'd the Camel Cross the Road? Better Question: Why Is There a Camel in the Snowstorm in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania?

Leads have run dry for authorities, who actually had no idea that the camel was stranded on the side of a Montgomery County highway.

By Brian X. McCrone

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Courtesy of Chuck Buddy Thorpe
    A mysterious camel on Route 309 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Nov. 15, 2018.

    A camel, yes a camel, was on the side of a highway in the Lehigh Valley during Thursday's snowstorm, captured in all its glory by multiple driversby.

    Where exactly it was humping to remained unclear in the late afternoon.

    Well, there are a lot of questions to answer here.

    The dromedary could be seen on Route 309 north near the Route 112 exit ramp in Souderton, Montgomery County.

    A mysterious camel on Route 309 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Nov. 15, 2018.
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chuck Buddy Thorpe

    As of 3:30 p.m., leads were running dry for state and local police. In fact, they said they weren't even aware of the camel, though hundreds of crashes across the region were taking up all of their time on the roads.

    Check back for more details on this story as they become known.

      

