Two people were killed while one victim is fighting for his life after three separate shootings occurred in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The first shooting occurred inside a Chinese restaurant in South Philadelphia. A man between the ages of 20 and 30 was inside the restaurant on 20th Street and Snyder Avenue at 6:49 p.m. when he was shot once in the face. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police told NBC10 surveillance video shows two men entering the store and opening fire on the victim as he was ordering food.

The second shooting occurred in the West Oak Lane section of the city at 7:48 p.m. A 19-year-old man was on 68th Avenue and North Gratz Street when a gunman opened fire. The man was struck in the head and taken to Einstein Hospital where he is in extremely critical condition. One weapon was recovered from the victim, police said.

The third shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 8:46 p.m. A man in his 20s was on the 3100 block of N. 6th Street when a gunman opened fire, striking him twice in the head and several times in the chest. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:09 p.m. A weapon was not recovered.

No arrests have been made in any of the three shootings. If you have any information, please call Philadelphia police.