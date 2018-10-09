Police are searching for three men who they say attacked and stabbed a Villanova University student. Police released surveillance video of the suspects and are offering a $10,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction.

Police are searching for three men accused of attacking and stabbing a Villanova University student outside a bar in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

The student told police he and a woman had left Kelly’s Taproom shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday and were walking down Prospect Avenue towards County Line Road. As they were walking, three unidentified men began to yell at them, police said.

The student told police the men approached from the back and he told the woman to run. The three men then began arguing with the student on the 900 block of County Line Road. The argument then turned physical and at one point, at least one of the suspects stabbed the victim in the chest, police said.

The three suspects then fled toward the 7-11 store at the intersection of County Line Road and Glenbrook Avenue, according to investigators.

The victim told police he didn’t know he was stabbed at first. Two cars drove by the student. In one car, a woman asked the student if he was okay. The victim told the woman he was and walked home. He then realized he had been stabbed and walked to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition, police said.

Police released surveillance video of the three suspects. The first suspect is described as a thin, light-skinned and clean-shaven black male in his early 20s with three-inch dreadlocks and standing 6-foot-2. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans, white shoes and a navy blue “Balenciaga” jacket, police said.

The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male in his mid-20s with a medium build and a clean goatee standing 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and dark pants.

The third suspect is described as a clean shaven black male in his early 20s standing 5-foot-7. He was last seen wearing glasses and a hooded sweatshirt.

Radnor Township Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information on the incident, please call 610-688-0500 or 911 immediately.