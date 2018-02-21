Uber Launches 'Express Pool' Feature in Philly - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Uber Launches 'Express Pool' Feature in Philly

Uber is launching Express Pool, an updated version of the ride-sharing Uber Pool feature, in Philadelphia on Thursday.

By Franki Rudnesky

Published at 4:07 PM EST on Feb 21, 2018

    Uber is launching a new feature Thursday in Philadelphia that expands on its current "Pool" feature, matching ride-seekers in similar locations and having them meet in a certain location.

    The new feature, called Express Pool, is expected to cut the cost even further, the company said in a release.

    Uber Pool, launched in 2014, cut costs for riders by allowing them to share a driver.

    Here's how it'll work:


    • After requesting an Express Pool, the app will ask riders to wait a few minutes to be matched with up to three other passengers in their area.
    • Each passenger will then walk a short distance to a mutual pick-up site.
    • The riders will be dropped off in one location within a few blocks of each of their destinations.

    The company said it hopes this will lead to better ride-sharing matches and more direct routes.


    Express Pool has already been piloting in San Francisco and Boston, and becomes available in other major cities across the country throughout the week.

