What to Know US Marshals stunned then shot a man who police say exited his car armed with a machete.

The incident took play Wednesday morning near Wissioniming Park in Philadelphia.

Police rushed the man to a nearby hospital.

U.S. marshals opened fire on a man with a machete in Philadelphia Wednesday morning, law enforcement said.

The shooting took place along the 5900 block of Charles Street in the city’s Wissinoming section around 8:15 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Marshals were trying to stop a man they were tracking when he jumped out of his car armed with a machete, police said.

The marshals used a stun gun on the man after he refused to drop the knife, police said.

The man then ran off into an alley where marshals fired several shots, police said.

Police transported the man to the hospital where his condition wasn't revealed, investigators said.

The United States Marshals Service didn’t immediately have comment about the incident.

Police could be seen surrounding a roped off area that included a section of Wissinoming Park.

This story is developing and will be updated.