Traffic Snarled as Box Truck Overturns in South Philadelphia

An overturned box truck on a ramp connecting Walt Whitman Bridge to Interstate 95 was snarling traffic during Friday-morning rush hour in South Philadelphia.

The truck overturned on the ramp connecting the bridge to northbound I-95 shortly before 7:30 am. Other vehicles briefly came to a standstill as authorities closed the bridge and worked to flip the truck back over.

Vehicles began to slowly squeeze past the truck after authorities reopened one lane shortly before 8 a.m. The accident was causing a 22-minute delay, according to traffic navigation app Waze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.