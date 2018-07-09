Fire Roars Through New Jersey Strip Mall, Destroys 5 Businesses - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Fire Roars Through New Jersey Strip Mall, Destroys 5 Businesses

The fire at Ocean National Plaza on Route 9 south in Toms River remains under investigation.

Published 2 hours ago

    Toms River Fire Dept., Company No. 1
    A fire burned through the Ocean National Plaza in Toms River on July 9, 2018.

    A fast-moving fire has destroyed five businesses at a New Jersey strip mall, but authorities say no injuries were reported.

    It's not yet known what caused the fire at the Ocean National Plaza on Route 9 south, which was reported around 12:10 a.m. Monday. But authorities say it appears to have started in a dry cleaning business.

    Toms River police say three restaurants were among the businesses destroyed in the blaze, which sent flames shooting high into the sky. It was fought for several hours by dozens of firefighters from Toms River and neighboring towns.

      

