Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s pumpkins, Oktoberfest, craft fairs, food fests or a 50s-themed dance party, this area is full of fun every weekend.
We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Oct. 12 to 14, in Philly and down the shore.
What: South Jersey Pumpkin Show
Hot air balloons, Halloween costumes, food trucks, amusement rides, hayrides and live entertainment will fill this fall festival.
Where: Salem County Fairgrounds, 735 Harding Highway, Woodstown, NJ
When: Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Downtown Wildwood Saturday Fall Harvest Farmer’s Market
Visit this farmer’s market for fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods and more.
Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, NJ
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free parking
What: Second Saturday Arts Crawl
Every second Saturday in Mount Holly the community can meet local artists in the Mount Holly galleries and enjoy live music. There is plenty of food, craft beer and New Jersey wine as well.
Where: High Street, Mount Holly, NJ
When: Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., rain or shine
Cost: Free
What: LGBT History Month
Throughout October there will be events and festivals celebrating the LGBT community.
Where: Varies locations
When: Continuing through the end of this month
What: Fabulous 50s and Beyond Weekend
Enjoy a 50s-themed dance party on Friday night and then a street festival with classic cars, crafts, live music, food and more on Saturday.
Where: Wildwoods Convention Center and Fox Park, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood NJ
When: Friday from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $15 for dance party, free street festival
What: Philadelphia Open Studio Tours
Check out the studios and community partner spaces of Philadelphia’s most talented visual artists to see what they're working on in a variety of mediums.
Where: Various locations (this weekend features Northeast and South Philly artists)
When: through Sunday
Cost: Free
What: Rittenhouse Fine Craft Fair
More than 140 artists will display their works featuring everything from jewelry to glassworks.
Where: Rittenhouse Square, 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia
When: Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Philly Cheesesteak and Food Fest
Taste test a variety of Philly cheesesteaks and other Philly favorites at this food festival.
Where: 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Tickets start at $15
What: Fishtown RiverCity Festival
Food trucks, craft beer and live local bands will fill this outdoor festival.
Where: Penn Treaty Park, 1301 N. Beach Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Bloktoberfest
This block party-style Oktoberfest will fill South Street with plenty of food, craft beers and live music.
Where: Bloktoberfest, South Street between Broad and 18th streets, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: OctoberFEAST at Peddler’s Village
Enjoy the German-inspired fun with beer, bratwurst and live entertainment at this two-day Oktoberfest.
Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope
When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Terror Behind the Walls
One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia
When: through Nov. 10 on select dates and times
Cost: Varies
What: Wildwoods Boardwalk 5K Pumpkin Run
This pumpkin run/walk challenge is for all ages and skill levels. Kids are welcome to participate in the Kids Pumpkin 1-Mile Challenge.
Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood NJ
When: Saturday at 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to watch ($15-$25 for runners)
What: Crafts and Collectibles By the Sea
Check out the crafts and collectibles for sale at this event.
Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May NJ
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $2
What: Cape May Wine Trail
Spend the day visiting Cape May’s wineries — and sampling along the way, of course!
Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington Street, Cape May NJ
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $75
What: Mural Arts Month
Stroll the streets of Philadelphia or take a trolley tour this month and explore Philadelphia’s many artworks and the positive impact the program has had on the city.
Where: Varies locations
When: Today through Nov. 3
What: Hispanic Heritage Month
Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events, including Mexican Independence Day and the Puerto Rican Day Parade, this month.
Where: Varies locations
When: through Oct. 15
What: Festival for the People
With spinning lights, interactive sculptures, live tattooing, dance workshops, and a host of video installations around the waterfront, there's something for everyone to explore in this Philadelphia contemporary art event.
Where: Race Street Pier and newly-opened Cherry Street Pier
When: every weekend through Oct. 28