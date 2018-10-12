Pumpkins and Fests: Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Pumpkins and Fests: Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend

By Courtney Elko

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pumpkins and Fests: Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend
    Getty Images
    File image.

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s pumpkins, Oktoberfest, craft fairs, food fests or a 50s-themed dance party, this area is full of fun every weekend.

    We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Oct. 12 to 14, in Philly and down the shore.

    What: South Jersey Pumpkin Show
    Hot air balloons, Halloween costumes, food trucks, amusement rides, hayrides and live entertainment will fill this fall festival.
    Where: Salem County Fairgrounds, 735 Harding Highway, Woodstown, NJ
    When: Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Cost: Free

    What: Downtown Wildwood Saturday Fall Harvest Farmer’s Market
    Visit this farmer’s market for fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods and more.
    Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, NJ
    When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    Cost: Free parking

    What: Second Saturday Arts Crawl
    Every second Saturday in Mount Holly the community can meet local artists in the Mount Holly galleries and enjoy live music. There is plenty of food, craft beer and New Jersey wine as well.
    Where: High Street, Mount Holly, NJ
    When: Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., rain or shine
    Cost: Free

    What: LGBT History Month
    Throughout October there will be events and festivals celebrating the LGBT community.
    Where: Varies locations
    When: Continuing through the end of this month

    What: Fabulous 50s and Beyond Weekend
    Enjoy a 50s-themed dance party on Friday night and then a street festival with classic cars, crafts, live music, food and more on Saturday.
    Where: Wildwoods Convention Center and Fox Park, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood NJ
    When: Friday from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Cost: $15 for dance party, free street festival

    What: Philadelphia Open Studio Tours
    Check out the studios and community partner spaces of Philadelphia’s most talented visual artists to see what they're working on in a variety of mediums.
    Where: Various locations (this weekend features Northeast and South Philly artists)
    When: through Sunday
    Cost: Free

    What: Rittenhouse Fine Craft Fair
    More than 140 artists will display their works featuring everything from jewelry to glassworks.
    Where: Rittenhouse Square, 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia
    When: Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Cost: Free

    What: Philly Cheesesteak and Food Fest
    Taste test a variety of Philly cheesesteaks and other Philly favorites at this food festival.
    Where: 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson Street, Philadelphia
    When: Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.
    Cost: Tickets start at $15

    What: Fishtown RiverCity Festival
    Food trucks, craft beer and live local bands will fill this outdoor festival.
    Where: Penn Treaty Park, 1301 N. Beach Street, Philadelphia
    When: Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
    Cost: Free

    What: Bloktoberfest
    This block party-style Oktoberfest will fill South Street with plenty of food, craft beers and live music.
    Where: Bloktoberfest, South Street between Broad and 18th streets, Philadelphia
    When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.
    Cost: Free

    What: OctoberFEAST at Peddler’s Village
    Enjoy the German-inspired fun with beer, bratwurst and live entertainment at this two-day Oktoberfest.
    Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope
    When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Cost: Free

    What: Terror Behind the Walls
    One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.
    Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia
    When: through Nov. 10 on select dates and times
    Cost: Varies

    What: Wildwoods Boardwalk 5K Pumpkin Run
    This pumpkin run/walk challenge is for all ages and skill levels. Kids are welcome to participate in the Kids Pumpkin 1-Mile Challenge.
    Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood NJ
    When: Saturday at 10 a.m.
    Cost: Free to watch ($15-$25 for runners) 

    What: Crafts and Collectibles By the Sea
    Check out the crafts and collectibles for sale at this event.
    Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May NJ
    When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Cost: $2

    What: Cape May Wine Trail
    Spend the day visiting Cape May’s wineries — and sampling along the way, of course!
    Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington Street, Cape May NJ
    When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Cost: $75

    What: Mural Arts Month
    Stroll the streets of Philadelphia or take a trolley tour this month and explore Philadelphia’s many artworks and the positive impact the program has had on the city.
    Where: Varies locations
    When: Today through Nov. 3

    What: Hispanic Heritage Month
    Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events, including Mexican Independence Day and the Puerto Rican Day Parade, this month.
    Where: Varies locations
    When: through Oct. 15

    What: Festival for the People
    With spinning lights, interactive sculptures, live tattooing, dance workshops, and a host of video installations around the waterfront, there's something for everyone to explore in this Philadelphia contemporary art event.
    Where: Race Street Pier and newly-opened Cherry Street Pier
    When: every weekend through Oct. 28

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices