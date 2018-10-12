Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s pumpkins, Oktoberfest, craft fairs, food fests or a 50s-themed dance party, this area is full of fun every weekend.

We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Oct. 12 to 14, in Philly and down the shore.

What: South Jersey Pumpkin Show

Hot air balloons, Halloween costumes, food trucks, amusement rides, hayrides and live entertainment will fill this fall festival.

Where: Salem County Fairgrounds, 735 Harding Highway, Woodstown, NJ

When: Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Downtown Wildwood Saturday Fall Harvest Farmer’s Market

Visit this farmer’s market for fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods and more.

Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, NJ

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free parking

What: Second Saturday Arts Crawl

Every second Saturday in Mount Holly the community can meet local artists in the Mount Holly galleries and enjoy live music. There is plenty of food, craft beer and New Jersey wine as well.

Where: High Street, Mount Holly, NJ

When: Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., rain or shine

Cost: Free

What: LGBT History Month

Throughout October there will be events and festivals celebrating the LGBT community.

Where: Varies locations

When: Continuing through the end of this month

What: Fabulous 50s and Beyond Weekend

Enjoy a 50s-themed dance party on Friday night and then a street festival with classic cars, crafts, live music, food and more on Saturday.

Where: Wildwoods Convention Center and Fox Park, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood NJ

When: Friday from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $15 for dance party, free street festival

What: Philadelphia Open Studio Tours

Check out the studios and community partner spaces of Philadelphia’s most talented visual artists to see what they're working on in a variety of mediums.

Where: Various locations (this weekend features Northeast and South Philly artists)

When: through Sunday

Cost: Free

What: Rittenhouse Fine Craft Fair

More than 140 artists will display their works featuring everything from jewelry to glassworks.

Where: Rittenhouse Square, 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia

When: Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Philly Cheesesteak and Food Fest

Taste test a variety of Philly cheesesteaks and other Philly favorites at this food festival.

Where: 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $15

What: Fishtown RiverCity Festival

Food trucks, craft beer and live local bands will fill this outdoor festival.

Where: Penn Treaty Park, 1301 N. Beach Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Bloktoberfest

This block party-style Oktoberfest will fill South Street with plenty of food, craft beers and live music.

Where: Bloktoberfest, South Street between Broad and 18th streets, Philadelphia

When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: OctoberFEAST at Peddler’s Village

Enjoy the German-inspired fun with beer, bratwurst and live entertainment at this two-day Oktoberfest.

Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Terror Behind the Walls

One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

When: through Nov. 10 on select dates and times

Cost: Varies

What: Wildwoods Boardwalk 5K Pumpkin Run

This pumpkin run/walk challenge is for all ages and skill levels. Kids are welcome to participate in the Kids Pumpkin 1-Mile Challenge.

Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood NJ

When: Saturday at 10 a.m.

Cost: Free to watch ($15-$25 for runners)

What: Crafts and Collectibles By the Sea

Check out the crafts and collectibles for sale at this event.

Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May NJ

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $2

What: Cape May Wine Trail

Spend the day visiting Cape May’s wineries — and sampling along the way, of course!

Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington Street, Cape May NJ

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $75

What: Mural Arts Month

Stroll the streets of Philadelphia or take a trolley tour this month and explore Philadelphia’s many artworks and the positive impact the program has had on the city.

Where: Varies locations

When: Today through Nov. 3

What: Hispanic Heritage Month

Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events, including Mexican Independence Day and the Puerto Rican Day Parade, this month.

Where: Varies locations

When: through Oct. 15

What: Festival for the People

With spinning lights, interactive sculptures, live tattooing, dance workshops, and a host of video installations around the waterfront, there's something for everyone to explore in this Philadelphia contemporary art event.

Where: Race Street Pier and newly-opened Cherry Street Pier

When: every weekend through Oct. 28