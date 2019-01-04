Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend

By Courtney Elko

Published 2 hours ago

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it's a holiday light show, ice skating, Longwood Gardens Christmas or Three Kings Day, this area is full of holiday fun every weekend. We've found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Jan. 4-6, in Philly and down the shore.

    What: Holiday Light Show

    Watch the more 100 Christmas trees magically float and light up along the lake while listening to holiday classics.

    Where: Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville, NJ

    When: Thursday through Sunday, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

    Cost: Free

    Visit the website here.

    What: Christmas in Peddler's Village

    This holiday fest kicks off when Santa turns on the holiday lights to officially begin the holiday season. Enjoy festive holiday lights, food, visits with Santa and plenty of shopping opportunities throughout the season.

    Where: Peddler's Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

    When: through Saturday

    Cost: Free

    Visit the website here.

    What: Three Kings Day

    A holiday celebration largely for Spanish and Latin American communities, this event features music, food and gifts.

    Where: Various locations including the Kimmel Center

    When: Sunday

    Cost: Varies

    Visit the website here.

    What: A Longwood Christmas

    Thousands of poinsettias, Christmas trees, flowers and lights fill the indoor garden for the holidays. Seasonal music and the fountain dance outdoors is not to be missed either!

    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

    When: through Sunday

    Cost: Varies

    Visit the website here.

    What: Winter at Dilworth Park

    In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!

    Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

    When: through Feb. 24, 2019

    Cost: Free to explore

    Visit the website here.

    What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

    When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.

    Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

    When: through March 3, from 1 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday

    Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals

    Visit the website here.

      

