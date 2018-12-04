Five college students and three others remain hospitalized in critical condition after a horrific crash near The College of New Jersey campus in Ewing early Sunday morning. Brian Thompson reports.

Debris was still littering the sidewalk and lawn near the scene of the head-on crash on Pennington Road, about a mile from the campus. Injuries suffered in the crash included broken bones, a ruptured bladder and a brain injury.

The cause remains under investigation, but authorities say it appears that one of the cars crossed into an oncoming lane and struck the other. One of those drivers had been a designated driver during a party.

"At TCNJ, it's a little bit different. There's always people available to drive, to reduce the amount of drunk drivers that are present," said William Walker, president of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. "That's one of the big focus we have at TCNJ."

Student Michael Sot, 20, of Clark, New Jersey, also in critical condition, was that night's designated driver, according to Walker. For three hours, he shuttled students up and down Pennington Road to an off-campus party, never touching a drink and always wearing a seatbelt, as his father told News 4.

A vigil was held for Sot on campus Wednesday night.

"Just being so close to something that tragic has definitely been something I'm not going to forget anytime soon," said junior Sean Cunnen. "I'm going to be definitely more perceptive when I'm out on the road now."