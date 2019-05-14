Police arrested a former Pennsylvania high school teacher and girls' soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting a student and sexting another.

Christian Willman, 39, of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, is charged with sexual assault by sports official and other related offenses.

Willman was a teacher and soccer coach at Palisades High School in Nockamixon Township.

Christian Howard Willman, 39, of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with sexual assault by sports official, sexual contact with a student, criminal solicitation, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

Willman was a teacher and soccer coach at Palisades High School in Nockamixon Township. He allegedly began having inappropriate conversations with a female sophomore student at the school back in 2013. He continued to text the girl explicit messages until August of 2014 when he asked her to come to his house to drink alcohol, investigators said. He indicated in the texts that his wife and children weren’t home, according to police.

In April of 2017, Willman began messaging another sophomore student sexually explicit messages through a social media app and continued to message her into her junior year, investigators said. Willman allegedly sexually assaulted the teen while they were together at Palisades High School in 2018.

Jeff Bryan, who was taught by Willman in the 9th grade, told NBC10 he and other students are in disbelief.

“I was kind of shocked actually since he was a soccer coach,” Bryan said. “He seemed like a decent enough teacher when I was there.

Bail was set for Willman at 10 percent of $4 million. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been victimized by him to call Trooper Christopher M. Cleveland, PSP-Dublin Barracks, at 215-766-5030.