Police have arrested two of three men suspected of committing a pair of armed robberies at Delaware County Wawa stores.

Christopher Winfield and Quintel Martins are suspected of being part of the masked trio that pulled guns as they robbed Wawa stores in Radnor Township and Upper Darby, the Upper Darby Police Department said.

Police had offered a $15,000 reward for information that led to the suspects' arrest.

The first heist took place at the Wawa on Old Sugartown Road in Radnor Township at 3 a.m. on Monday, June 17. Surveillance video posted by police at the time shows the men, all wearing masks and gloves, at least two carrying guns, enter the store.

Once in the store, the robbers forced the employees into the back of the store and demanded the keys to the safe, Radnor Township police said. The robbers then emptied the safe and registers and fled the store along Morris Road.

Images released by Upper Darby police show the masked men, at least two holding guns and one wearing a colorful mask looking like one worn in an earlier heist, inside the Wawa.

Police didn't reveal further details about the second heist but did say it was connected to the June armed robbery.