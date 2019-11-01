Frank Tarantella is currently in a coma after he was found beaten on a sidewalk outside of a bar more than two weeks ago. His fiancée and son found out about his situation because Frank never went back home. Now, his family is asking for answers as the investigation continues. The Citizens Crime Commission is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, hoping someone will speak up. NBC10's Rosemary Connors speaks to Tarantella's fiancée.

Father Found Unconscious Outside Philly Bar Remains in Coma More Than 2 Weeks Later

What to Know A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people who beat a Philadelphia father into a coma.

Frank Tarantella was found lying unconscious outside Cookies Bar on Oct. 11. He remains in a coma.

If you have any information on the incident, please call the Crime Commission Tipline at 215-546-TIPS.

A man who lives several blocks from Cookie's Tavern along Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia is wanted as a suspect in the beating at the bar that may be connected to a fight that left another man in a coma.

Peter Ricioppi, 31, of the 2600 block of South Watts Street, allegedly beat up another man sometime around 11:30 p.m., Oct. 11, outside Cookie's. The corner bar at Oregon Avenue and Alder Street was the scene of a fight also at that time that left another man, Frank Tarantella, seriously injured.

Police, in seeking help finding Ricioppi, did not directly tied the suspect to the attack on Tarantella.

Another man, who has not been identified, was described as the alleged victim of Ricioppi's.

Peter Ricioppi, of South Watts Street in South Philadelphia, is sought as a suspect in a bar fight outside Cookie's Tavern.

Photo credit: Provided by Philadelphia Police Dept.

When officers arrived late on the Friday night in mid-October, they found Tarantella lying unconscious on the sidewalk.

As of Oct. 29, he remained in a coma at Jefferson Hospital, his family told NBC10.

"He has a fractured skull. He was bleeding on the brain. He has brain stem damage. Severe brain stem damage," Christine Lassiter, Tarantella’s fiancée and the mother of his teenage son, said.

