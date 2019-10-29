Frank Tarantella is currently in a coma after he was found beaten on a sidewalk outside of a bar more than two weeks ago. His fiancée and son found out about his situation because Frank never went back home. Now, his family is asking for answers as the investigation continues. The Citizens Crime Commission is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, hoping someone will speak up. NBC10's Rosemary Connors speaks to Tarantella's fiancée.

Father Found Unconscious Outside Philly Bar Remains in Coma More Than 2 Weeks Later

What to Know A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people who beat a Philadelphia father into a coma.

Frank Tarantella was found lying unconscious outside Cookies Bar on Oct. 11. He remains in a coma.

If you have any information on the incident, please call the Crime Commission Tipline at 215-546-TIPS.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people who beat a Philadelphia father into a coma.

On Friday, Oct. 11, around 11:45 p.m., police responded to the Cookies Bar on Oregon Avenue and Alder Street. When they arrived they found Frank Tarantella lying unconscious on the sidewalk.

Tarantella was taken to Jefferson Hospital. As of Tuesday, he remains in a coma.

“They told us that he was in a coma in the ICU unit, unconscious on a ventilator," Christine Lassiter, Tarantella’s fiancée and the mother of his teenage son, told NBC10. “He has a fractured skull. He was bleeding on the brain. He has brain stem damage. Severe brain stem damage.”

Cookies Bar has surveillance cameras both outside and inside. Investigators said they still don’t have any footage of the attack or any witnesses.

“People know what happened,” Lassiter said. “People saw what happened. And I just need to make sure that I’m the voice for him and our son.”

Lassiter told NBC10 their 15-year-old son just started his freshman year of high school.

“Tomorrow’s his birthday,” she said while in tears. “We planned on watching him go to college and after college traveling and doing things together.”

The Citizens Crime Commission is offering a $10,000 reward for information or video that leads to an arrest.

“Just please do what’s right,” Lassiter said. “You know what happened. People know what happened. Just please do what’s right. Please. I’m begging you for my son. For me.”

If you have any information on the incident, please call the Crime Commission Tipline at 215-546-TIPS.