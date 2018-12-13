Four students at a New Jersey high school have been charged with aggravated assault for an alleged hazing incident that happened inside a school shower.

The incident involves members of the Schalick High School wrestling team allegedly stripping another student in the school's shower area, restraining the student and threatening to assault their victim with a broomstick, Salem County Prosecutor John T. Lenahan said.

The students have also been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal restraint, conspiracy to commit criminal restraint, hazing, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to possess a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and conspiracy to unlawfully possess a weapon.

The names of the suspects have not been released because they are all minors.

The New Jersey State Police, Salem County Prosecutor's Office and Pittsgrove Township School District are investigating.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at 856-451 0101.