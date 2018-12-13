NJ High School Students Charged With Stripping Fellow Student in School Shower - NBC 10 Philadelphia
NJ High School Students Charged With Stripping Fellow Student in School Shower

Members of the school wrestling team allegedly stripped the student and threatened to assault their victim with a broomstick.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Ted Greenberg/NBC10
    Schalick High School in Pittsgrove, Salem County, New Jersey.

    Four students at a New Jersey high school have been charged with aggravated assault for an alleged hazing incident that happened inside a school shower.

    The incident involves members of the Schalick High School wrestling team allegedly stripping another student in the school's shower area, restraining the student and threatening to assault their victim with a broomstick, Salem County Prosecutor John T. Lenahan said.

    The students have also been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal restraint, conspiracy to commit criminal restraint, hazing, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to possess a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and conspiracy to unlawfully possess a weapon.

    The names of the suspects have not been released because they are all minors.

    The New Jersey State Police, Salem County Prosecutor's Office and Pittsgrove Township School District are investigating. 

    Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at 856-451 0101.

      

