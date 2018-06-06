A local mother says a stranger took pictures of her child inside a Montgomery County Starbucks. She says an employee inside told her they couldn't make the man leave. Now police are investigating.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she was inside the Starbucks in East Norriton Township Tuesday when she spotted a man taking pictures of her child. The woman spoke to a Starbucks employee about it but was told they couldn’t ask the man to leave, according to Natalie Mittica, who shared the woman’s Facebook post about the incident.

“The barista said, ‘I’m sorry, he’s been here all week doing this but we can’t ask him to leave,’” Mittica said.

East Norriton Township Police Detective Michael Hendricks told NBC10 that while the man’s actions were upsetting, they were not illegal. Hendricks said they’re still investigating however and have identified the man. They are currently working to determine his motive.

“When these incidents do occur, it’s not just to sit there and say, ‘Well, it’s not illegal, police are not going to do anything.’ That’s not true. Absolutely call us,” Hendricks said.

NBC10 reached out to Starbucks about the incident. They would not reveal whether a new policy sparked by the controversial arrest of two men at a Center City Starbucks was related to the decision to not ask the man to leave.



NBC10 also spoke to a woman inside the East Norriton Starbucks who identified herself as a district manager. The woman said we couldn’t record inside the store due to the privacy of the customers. When asked why they didn’t object to a man taking pictures of a child without the mother’s consent, she had no comment.

East Norriton Township Police continue to investigate.

